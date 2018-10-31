‘IT’ Movie Gets First Poster Teasing Chapter 2

The next IT movie has debuted its first poster, very subtly teasing “Chapter Two” of the terrifying story.

The poster is very basic, with just the film’s official title in red and white over a black background.

Additionally, we also now know the film will debut on Sept. 6, 2019.

In addition to appearances by the first film’s young cast, IT: Chapter Two stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean as the adult versions of the kids who were terrorized by Pennywise in 2017s IT.

Actor Bill Skarsgård once again returns as the sewer-dwelling alien-clown, this time tormenting the grown-ups who have returned to confront him nearly three decades after they drove him back into his hole.

“Twenty-seven years after the horrific events of the summer of ’89, It (Bill Skarsgård) returns. The Losers’ Club fulfill their promises and return to Derry to put an end to the shape-shifting beast,” the official summary of the films plot from WB and New Line reads.

Both It and It: Chapter Two are directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously directed Chastain in the widely-praised 2013 horror film Mama.

Muschietti spoke with Collider not long after the first IT film was released, and he specifically spoke about Chastain’s character, Beverly, and how they purposefully explored her more with the film because of how important he felt she was.

“I wanted to dig deeper into that character because for me Beverly even though in the book Bill is the leader of the Loser’s I wanted to introduce Beverly as different kind of leader,” the director said. “You’ll see her character basically confronts her demons much more than the other Losers.”

“When she is introduced to the group there is always some kind of admiration or impact in the rest of the kids because she is sort of braver in a way,” Muschietti added. “And it’s expressed in the quarry scene where they were all shy from doing the jump and Beverly who has already sort of taken control of her personal hell by cutting her hair.”

“A symbolic way of taking control. And she becomes someone else, someone new,” he added. “And that energy sort of infuses to the group when she goes into the quarry. So, we see that bravery in that jump, that jump means a lot in the arc of her character.”

Fans can finally see the series complete its story when IT: Chapter Two debuts in 2019.