'Friday the 13th': Where to Stream the Classic Slasher Movies

Friday the 13th is back, and it's the most perfect day to watch the movies from the classic slasher-horror franchise. For anyone wondering how to watch Friday the 13th today, you're in luck because there are a few streaming options available. The movies may be broadcasted on television as well, so check your local listings to find out. Now, as for the original Friday the 13th films, the first eight films — as well as Jason X (2002) — are available to rent or buy from digital retailers such as Amazon and Apple. However, there are a few streaming elsewhere.

Over on Paramount+, subscribers can watch the original Friday the 13th from 1980, the film that started it all. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here. For Starz subscribers, most of the original films are available to watch through the network's streaming app, or as an add-on through services such as Prime Video and Hulu. For diehard fans, the horror streaming service Shudder has a lengthy documentary on the film franchise, Crystal Lake Memories, named for the camp where the majority of the films take place.

The first Friday the 13th film was released in 1980. It went on to spawn nine sequels, as well as a mash-up film with Jason's fellow horror film icon Freddy Kruger — 2003s Freddy vs. Jason — and the remake in 2009. Since then, the franchise has had trouble getting back off the ground. A number of planned follow-up reboots failed to make it past the scripting stage, and a subsequent copyright lawsuit brought the series to a screeching halt.

Back in 2018, it was reported that NBA champ Lebron James was going to be joining the Friday the 13th franchise as a producer of a planned reboot for the series. According to a Bloody Disgusting report at the time, James and his production company SpringHill Entertainment were said to be working with Vertigo Entertainment on a new launch for the iconic horror movie. There has been no new information regarding the future of the franchise since, but in 2020 We Got This Covered reported that a new Friday the 13th movie was "in the works." There have been no updates on this since, but a new prequel series based on the franchise is coming soon to Peacock.

Notably, in 2021, screenwriter Victor Miller — who wrote the first Friday the 13th movie — won a lawsuit appeal against the movie's director, Sean S. Cunningham, which confirmed that he was the sole rightful owner of the film's domestic rights. "Barring any reversal before a fuller panel at the 2nd Circuit or Supreme Court, Victor Miller will reclaim the domestic rights to the franchise," The Hollywood Reporter's Eriq Gardner explained at the time. "A big win for attorney Marc Toberoff as he heads into an even bigger fight against Disney over Marvel characters."