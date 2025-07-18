Iconic ’90s Movie Getting the Reboot Treatment

Basic Instinct is the latest iconic film to get the reboot treatment.

More than three decades after the 1992 erotic crime thriller starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone made waves, The Wrap reports it will be rebooted with a script from original screenwriter Joe Eszterhas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The original Basic Instinct followed crime author Catherine Tramell (Stone) as she became wrapped up in the death of a retired rocker (Bill Cable) as well as a complex relationship with the detective on her case (Douglas). In 2006, Stone returned for a sequel film that was panned by critics and audiences alike.

Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone dancing in scene from the film ‘Basic Instinct’, 1992. (Photo by TriStar/Getty Images)

The new film is reportedly set to be a reboot of the original film and will be released under Scott Stuber’s United Artists banner and Amazon MGM Studios. The Wrap reports that Stone could possibly return.

No other details have been released about the upcoming reboot, except that it is going to be “anti-woke.”

“To those who question what an 80-year-old man is doing writing a sexy, erotic thriller: the rumors of my cinematic impotence are exaggerated and ageist,” Eszterhas said in a statement to The Wrap. “I call my writing partner the TWISTED LITTLE MAN and he lives somewhere deep inside me. He was born 29 and he will die 29 and he tells me he is ‘sky high up’ to write this piece and provide viewers with a wild and orgasmic ride. That makes me very happy.”

Play video

Basic Instinct may have earned Academy Award nominations after its release for editing and original score, but the film was also surrounded by controversy. Activists protested the film at the time of its release for its portrayal of an LGBTQ+ character as a killer amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and six protestors were arrested for interrupting Stone’s Saturday Night Live monologue.

Many people also took issue with the infamous interrogation scene in the film, in which Stone’s character uncrosses her legs to reveal she isn’t wearing underwear. Stone has since revealed that the nudity in the scene was captured without her consent.