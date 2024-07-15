Sharon Stone Recreates Iconic 'Basic Instinct' Scene

Sharon Stone may be coming to terms with her blockbuster role in Basic Instinct if her latest social media post is any indication. As the New York Post points out, the 66-year-old actress stripped down to her red lingerie to strike the famous cross-legged psot from the iconic 1992 erotic thriller.

Stone captioned the post, "BASICALLY...YOURS," with a loved smiley emoji, clearly comfortable with stripping down at this stage in her life. The actress is also clad in an eye-catching necklace and blue high heels.

"Even more gorgeous!," Kristin Chenoweth wrote in a comment. "Yes, hot as 'eff!," Paulina Porizkova added. A fan even dubbed the photo "bold and daring" and content people want to see of "women of a certain age."

It's hard to really sell just how big Basic Instinct was as a cultural marker after the shift away from the 1980s worldwide seemed to unleash something. Stone's role as Catherine Tramell launched into superstardom in a way and earned her a Golden Globe nomination. While she has had a hot and cold relationship with the scene over the years, it seems she has embraced it with her age.

She had claimed a lot of anger toward director Paul Verhoeven over the scene, slapping him and walking out of a preview after the interrogation scene was included. "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bullshit," she wrote in her memoir. "It didn't matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make. I went to the projection booth, slapped Paul across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer."

She decided against taking legal action to stop the film, instead opting to be objective with Verhoeven as one of the only directors that "stood up" for her at that point in her career. With the new photo, it would seem it has come full circle and she's showing she has the agency to enjoy that freedom in her own way.