How to Earn $1,000 While Watching Hallmark Movies

If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie junkie, then we’ve got some news for you — one company wants to pay you to watch them. Century Link is paying one fan to watch 24 of the network’s holiday movies in 12 days, with the lucky winner to receive $1,000.

“We’re looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days,” the application reads. “If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are three rules to enter — you have to be over 18 and a United States resident, you have to document your movie marathon on social media, either Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, and, the most important of all, “You don’t like Christmas — you love it.”

The chosen fan will be given a movie-lover’s dream viewing package including a streaming service subscription, hot cocoa, a box of Christmas cookies, a string of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree and “more Hallmark swag than you could ever need.”

It’s not enough to just watch the films, as the contest wants its winner to offer their opinion on each movie and post on social media each time they turn a new one on. The “job” must be completed by Dec. 25 and applications are open through Dec. 6.

“We want you to have opinions — lots of them!” the posting reads. “Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review.”

To apply, there’s a simple application, and the page suggests creating a 2-3 minutes video showcasing your holiday spirit to boost your chances of winning. “Build a snowman? Great. Sing a Christmas carol? All the better!” the application declares.

This year is the 10th anniversary of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas programming event, which began on Friday, Oct. 25 on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The network will premiere 40 films starring fan-favorite names like Candace Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Lacey Chabert, and this year’s marquee movie, Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story, stars Kristen Chenoweth.

Photo Credit: Hallmark