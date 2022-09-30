'Hocus Pocus 2' Casts a Spell on Fans of Original 1993 Film

By Allison Schonter

It was a glorious morning for fans of 1993's cult classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Following a decades-long wait and plenty of teasing, Disney's anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 sequel movie arrived on the Disney+ streaming platform at the witching hour Friday morning, eliciting strong responses from fans.

Set 30 years after the events of the original film, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson, the three witches who sought to suck the lives out of the children of Salem back in 1993, only to be defeated by Max, Dani, and Allison. After turning into dust at the end of the movie, the witches are back and there is certainly hell to pay as they seek revenge. Doing so won't be easy, though, as it is now up to a new generation – high school students Becca, Cassie, and Izzy – "to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve.

The long-awaited debut of Hocus Pocus 2 had fans running amok on social media as they finally sat down to view the movie. While Hocus Pocus 2 only managed to receive a 63% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which while somewhat low still means most critics viewed it favorably, it certainly seems to have cast a spell on fans of the original movie, who are now celebrating the sequel on social media.

Many stayed up until 3 a.m. to watch the movie immediately

"I absolutely loved [Hocus Pocus 2]. Yes I stayed up until 3 AM to watch it as soon as it came out," wrote one viewer. "It was so wonderful. It was definitely the perfect time to release it. The callbacks to the first one with stock footage and story elements like Mary's vacuum cleaner broom. Loved it."

Sanderson sisters stars still have 'chemistry' from the original film

"Hocus Pocus 2 was so cute!" tweeted one person. "It's amazing how the Sanderson Sisters' chemistry is still there! They were hilarious & exactly the same from the original!"

Nostalgia

"[Hocus Pocus 2] joins the list of legacy sequels done right," one user proclaimed. "All 3 ladies leap back into their roles with ease. It's packed with the right amount of nostalgia, iconic musical numbers, and a simple story that dives deeper into The Sanderson's magical bond. THE WITCHES ARE BACK!!"

Fans celebrate musical moments

"[Hocus Pocus 2] blew me away," added somebody else. "im gonna be singing the songs nonstop now XD."

The movie 'recaptures the spirit' of the original film

"Against all odds, HOCUS POCUS 2 recaptures the spirit of the classic 1993 original," tweeted one person. "Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are perfection, the musical numbers a delight. An entertaining, funny and surprisingly warm follow-up that should satisfy fans."

Fans missed original cast

"Doesn't feel right not having half the original cast in [Hocus Pocus 2]," tweeted one fan. "The ending for me was worth the watch."

There's already demand for 'Hocus Pocus 3'

"Yall we are so lucky that we got [Hocus Pocus 2] for real. I hope we get Hocus Pocus 3," wrote one fan.

