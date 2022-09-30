'Hocus Pocus 2' Casts a Spell on Fans of Original 1993 Film

It was a glorious morning for fans of 1993's cult classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Following a decades-long wait and plenty of teasing, Disney's anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 sequel movie arrived on the Disney+ streaming platform at the witching hour Friday morning, eliciting strong responses from fans.

Set 30 years after the events of the original film, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson, the three witches who sought to suck the lives out of the children of Salem back in 1993, only to be defeated by Max, Dani, and Allison. After turning into dust at the end of the movie, the witches are back and there is certainly hell to pay as they seek revenge. Doing so won't be easy, though, as it is now up to a new generation – high school students Becca, Cassie, and Izzy – "to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve.

The long-awaited debut of Hocus Pocus 2 had fans running amok on social media as they finally sat down to view the movie. While Hocus Pocus 2 only managed to receive a 63% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which while somewhat low still means most critics viewed it favorably, it certainly seems to have cast a spell on fans of the original movie, who are now celebrating the sequel on social media.