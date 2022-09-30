'Hocus Pocus 2' Casts a Spell on Fans of Original 1993 Film
It was a glorious morning for fans of 1993's cult classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Following a decades-long wait and plenty of teasing, Disney's anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 sequel movie arrived on the Disney+ streaming platform at the witching hour Friday morning, eliciting strong responses from fans.
Set 30 years after the events of the original film, Hocus Pocus 2 brings back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as Winifred "Winnie" Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson, the three witches who sought to suck the lives out of the children of Salem back in 1993, only to be defeated by Max, Dani, and Allison. After turning into dust at the end of the movie, the witches are back and there is certainly hell to pay as they seek revenge. Doing so won't be easy, though, as it is now up to a new generation – high school students Becca, Cassie, and Izzy – "to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve.
The long-awaited debut of Hocus Pocus 2 had fans running amok on social media as they finally sat down to view the movie. While Hocus Pocus 2 only managed to receive a 63% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which while somewhat low still means most critics viewed it favorably, it certainly seems to have cast a spell on fans of the original movie, who are now celebrating the sequel on social media.
Many stayed up until 3 a.m. to watch the movie immediately
do i regrets staying up until 3 am to watch #hocuspocus2 ? no. will i be watching it again? yes. pic.twitter.com/OtXh7kyoEP— kyniah. 🌻 (@kyniaah) September 30, 2022
"I absolutely loved [Hocus Pocus 2]. Yes I stayed up until 3 AM to watch it as soon as it came out," wrote one viewer. "It was so wonderful. It was definitely the perfect time to release it. The callbacks to the first one with stock footage and story elements like Mary's vacuum cleaner broom. Loved it."prevnext
Sanderson sisters stars still have 'chemistry' from the original film
Hocus Pocus 2 is a gem! It stuck to its roots and has the nostalgic! I really liked it! I was laughing my ass off and the sisters really still have that chemistry together! It’s like time has not passed🔮#HocusPocus2 . pic.twitter.com/KJjB6NLylT— jeremiah (@jeremia98813630) September 30, 2022
"Hocus Pocus 2 was so cute!" tweeted one person. "It's amazing how the Sanderson Sisters' chemistry is still there! They were hilarious & exactly the same from the original!"prevnext
Nostalgia
Hocus Pocus 2 is a gem! It stuck to its roots and has the nostalgic! I really liked it! I was laughing my ass off and the sisters really still have that chemistry together! It’s like time has not passed🔮#HocusPocus2 . pic.twitter.com/KJjB6NLylT— jeremiah (@jeremia98813630) September 30, 2022
"[Hocus Pocus 2] joins the list of legacy sequels done right," one user proclaimed. "All 3 ladies leap back into their roles with ease. It's packed with the right amount of nostalgia, iconic musical numbers, and a simple story that dives deeper into The Sanderson's magical bond. THE WITCHES ARE BACK!!"prevnext
Fans celebrate musical moments
the sanderson sisters coming back with a musical number is the best thing to happen in 2022 #hocuspocus2— belphie FINISHED KOTF (@duarteswrath) September 30, 2022
"[Hocus Pocus 2] blew me away," added somebody else. "im gonna be singing the songs nonstop now XD."prevnext
The movie 'recaptures the spirit' of the original film
I grew up on the original & still watch it every Halloween, so I am happy to say that #HocusPocus2 is an impressive sequel with a talented new cast, returning favorites, catchy musical numbers, and a timely message about the importance of sisterhood. pic.twitter.com/yLVcLCE1io— Shaun Stacy (@slayerangel78) September 25, 2022
"Against all odds, HOCUS POCUS 2 recaptures the spirit of the classic 1993 original," tweeted one person. "Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are perfection, the musical numbers a delight. An entertaining, funny and surprisingly warm follow-up that should satisfy fans."prevnext
Fans missed original cast
I had fun with #HocusPocus2.
As a big fan I knew it would never be the original but I do think they missed an opportunity to involve more of the OG cast who helped craft the heart and soul of the 1st film.
Great Easter eggs, though. And the sister’s entrance was BRILLIANT. pic.twitter.com/IDScIlWEzU— Kat Pettibone🎃 (@kat__writes) September 30, 2022
"Doesn't feel right not having half the original cast in [Hocus Pocus 2]," tweeted one fan. "The ending for me was worth the watch."prevnext
There's already demand for 'Hocus Pocus 3'
Ok I'm gonna need a Hocus Pocus 3 filling in what happened from the woods to the start of the first movie! #HocusPocus2 https://t.co/hVc81K0iem— Alison (@happilyeveralis) September 30, 2022
"Yall we are so lucky that we got [Hocus Pocus 2] for real. I hope we get Hocus Pocus 3," wrote one fan.prev