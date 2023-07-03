'Hocus Pocus 2' Star Teases Return for Upcoming Sequel

Fans are grabbing their broomsticks and cracking open those spellbooks in preparation of Hocus Pocus 3, and it seems they are not alone. Following Disney's confirmation last month that a second Hocus Pocus sequel is in the works, one of the stars from 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 has teased a potential return, with Sam Richardson's Gilbert possibly poised to appear in the upcoming movie.

Richardson, whose character Gilbert was the owner of the former Sanderson Witch Museum, which in present-day Salem operates as a local magic shop, opened up about Hocus Pocus 3 in a recent interview with The Wrap. Asked whether Gilbert will return for the third film, the actor shared, "I certainly hope so, I had such a great time playing Gilbert in Hocus Pocus 2. I'd go and play on that set any day of the week. You just tell me, I'll be there."

In the original 1993 film, the Sanderson sisters are resurrected when Max lights the Black Flame Candle. What ensued was a terror-filled night in which Max, his little sister Dani, and his crush Alison attempted to defeat the sisters once and for all with a little help from Winifred's former lover Billy Butcherson and Thackery Binx, who was cursed to roam the earth for eternity as a cat. Some thirty years later, in Hocus Pocus 2, the Sanderson sisters were once again resurrected after high school friends lit a Black Flame Candle intentionally created by Gilbert.

Although no casting announcements have been made for Hocus Pocus 3, and a plot has yet to be released, it's possible that Richardson could reprise his role. In an after credits Hocus Pocus 2 seen, Cobweb the cat is seen sitting next to a box labeled, "B.F. CANDLE #2" in the magic shop, hinting that Gilbert actually created two Black Flame Candles, meaning there is another candle that can bring the Sanderson sisters back.

Fans will ultimately have to wait to see if Richardson reprises his role or if any other actors from the 1993 and 2022 films – including Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy – return. The Wrap confirmed last month that Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo will return for the upcoming movie, which does not yet have a premiere window or synopsis. It is also unclear if Hocus Pocus 3 will release exclusively on Disney+ or if it will have a theatrical release.