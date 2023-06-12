Original 'Hocus Pocus' Star Open To Returning for Third Film

Disney's upcoming Hocus Pocus 3 could brew up even more big returns from the original film. After Hocus Pocus 2 saw a limited number of the film's original cast return – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprised their roles as the Sanderson sisters, while Doug Jones returned as Billy Butcherson – Omri Katz, who starred as Max Dennison in the 1993 cult classic, revealed that he is open to reprising his character in the now-confirmed threequel.

"I'm excited for the new film! Glad to see this franchise gain its popularity 30 years later," the actor told Entertainment Weekly in an emailed statement shortly after studio production head Sean Bailey confirmed Hocus Pocus 3 is in development. Asked about the possibility of returning for the third movie, Katz added, "Yes, I would return if Disney approached me. It would be an honor to return, hopefully with some of my fellow castmates, and make a fun addition to the franchise!"

While Katz's Max was one of the key players tasked with defeating the Sanderson sisters in the original Hocus Pocus, he did not make a cameo in Hocus Pocus 2. In fact, the sequel film only featured a limited number of returning stars. Vinessa Shaw (Allison Watts), Tobias Jelinek and Larry Bagby (bullies Jay and Ice), and Jason Marsden ( voice of Binx) were not asked to return. Meanwhile, an original version of the script initially had Thora Birch reprising her role as Dani Dennison in the sequel, which would have seen her as a grown-up schoolteacher who was set to assist the film's trio of teens defeat the Sanderson sisters. Scheduling conflicts prevented Birch from returning for the movie, which shifted focus to high schoolers Becca, Cassie, and Izzy (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham).

Since the third film is currently only in the earliest stages of development, little is known about Hocus Pocus 3, and it is unclear which stars from Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 will return. The second movie ended with the Sanderson sisters being defeated for what appeared to be good, though a post-credits scene hinted at a possible return thanks to a box labeled, "B.F. CANDLE #2."

Hocus Pocus made its theatrical debut in 1993. Although the film earned little to no critical or commercial success and bombed at the box office, it quickly became a cult classic. Nearly three decades later, Hocus Pocus 2 premiered on Disney+ on September 30, 2022, the film becoming the most-watched original film for Disney+ over the frame of the first three days of release. Hocus Pocus 3 does not yet have a premiere window.