'Hocus Pocus 3' in the Works

Hocus Pocus 2 seemingly put a big enough spell on audiences to warrant a third installment. In a profile with The New York Times, Walt Disney Pictures president Sean Bailey confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is in development. The film is one of several projects on Bailey's future roster, which includes roughly 50 other titles, with news that Hocus Pocus 3 is among those projects coming as the original 1993 movie prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year.

Bailey did not share any further information about the film other than confirmation that it is in development. It is unclear what the plot could be, (warning: spoilers ahead!) though Hocus Pocus 2 did contain a post-credits scene that showed Cobweb the cat sitting next to a box labeled, "B.F. CANDLE #2," suggesting a possible return of the Sanderson sisters. It is unclear, though, if any original cast members will be involved in the third film. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all returned for the second installment, as did Doug Jones. Omri Kratz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), and Vinessa Shaw (Allison) were not involved.

Hocus Pocus 3 comes after the massive success of the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Director Anne Fletcher took over to helm Hocus Pocus 2, which was set 30 years after the events of the original film and followed high school students Becca, Cassie, and Izzy after they accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life. The movie took the crown for Nielsen's biggest-ever opening weekend for a movie with 2.7 billion minutes viewed, breaking a record previously held by Encanto, and also became the most-watched original film for Disney+ over the frame of the first three days of release.

With its success came plenty of speculation that a third movie could be in the works. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Whitney Peak teased that Hocus Pocus 3 could come to be, as the second film was "an open-ended movie" and "so much could happen next. Both extremes, too. If there is a next movie, we could be our coven, much older." Meanwhile, Midler, Parker, and Najimy also teased a future for the franchise, previously stating that they would be more than happy to return for a third movie. Midler said, "I'd love to have a franchise – especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship." Parker also shared that Najimy "had a good idea that the third one should be animated. That would be cool and a smart idea."