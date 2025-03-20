HBO’s Top Movie Right Now Is Full of A-List Stars

HBO Max’s current top movie is sporting some big names.

The Parenting, the 2025 horror comedy on the top of the Max charts, has plenty of veterans, including plenty of faces you’ve seen in other HBO series.

The horror comedy focuses on a gay couple holding a house party with their families when they accidentally discover a 400-year-old evil entity.

Brandon Flynn, who audiences know as Justin from 13 Reasons Why, and Nik Dodani from the CBS reboot of Murphy Brown, play the couple.

There’s a big group of HBO faces in the mix: Current White Lotus star and fashion icon Parker Posey, Succession star Brian Cox, and Edie Falco who played Carmela in The Sopranos all appear in supporting roles.

Additionally, Dean Norris (Hank from Breaking Bad) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe from Friends) appear in the film as well.

The horror-comedy is currently sitting at a 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics concluding it’s a good comedy but generally fails as a horror. Despite the middling reviews, it is currently the most popular movie on the streaming service.

The Parenting is currently streaming on Max.