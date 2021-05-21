'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime Movie: First Photo Released

✖

Lifetime is currently working on another likely slightly fictionalized movie documenting the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a follow-up to the two previous films the network released about the royal couple, and the first photo for the upcoming project has now been released. Lifetime announced this week that Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton have been cast as Harry and Markle, respectively, and the network shared the news with a photo of the two actors in character.

In the snap, Dean wears a blue suit with a green tie and Morton wears an emerald green dress as the two hold hands, both with their eyes closed as they face one another. The outfits appear to be replicas of the ones Harry and Markle wore to the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London, one of the couple's last royal appearances. The upcoming movie is titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace and will reveal "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie."

"The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death," Lifetime shared. "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

In 2018, Lifetime network premiered Harry & Meghan, which documented the pair's love story, and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, about their first year of marriage and life in the royal family, followed in 2019. The first two movies featured two different sets of actors playing Harry and Markle — the first featured Murray Fraser as Harry and Parisa Fitz-Henley as Meghan, while the 2019 film had Charlie Field as Harry and Tiffany Smith as Markle.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will feature a number of returning cast members including Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Melanie Nicholls-King as Doria Ragland, Bonnie Soper as Princess Diana, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Parker Bowles, and James Dreyfus as palace insider Leonard. The Hollywood Reporter shares that the new movie began filming in Vancouver, Canada this week with plans for a fall premiere.