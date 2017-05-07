Godzilla vs. Kong Gets A New Release Date

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are betting big on the success of their first MonsterVerse crossover movie.

After the surprising success and quality of Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla reboot, they studios retooled their plans for Kong: Skull Island to fit in the same universe, setting up a cataclysmic clash between the two titular monsters fittingly called Godzilla vs. Kong.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fresh off a successful box office return for King Kong, Warner Bros. announced they are moving up the release date of the inevitable confrontation between the two popular monsters, heading into Memorial Day weekend with a May 22, 2020 release date according to Deadline.

This bumps the film up one week so that it can benefit from the holiday, typically a popular time for moviegoers.

Legendary is currently in preproduction on their sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was set up heavily in the post-credits scene for Kong: Skull Island

The second Godzilla film is set to star Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, and Stranger Things‘ breakout star Millie Bobby Brown. The actors will play a family who have to deal with the threat of Godzilla and presumably, as hinted in Kong: Skull Island, other monsters such as Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidora.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is being directed by Michael Dougherty who co-wrote the script alongside Zach Shields. It is scheduled to begin filming in soon in Atlanta.

Kong: Skull Island served as an origin story set in the ’70s, featuring a team who travel to the titular location to research the legendary monsters rumored to inhabit the island.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and John C. Reilly, the movie released in theaters March 10. It’s made over $560 million to date, making it the fourth-highest opening in 2017.