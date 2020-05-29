'Godzilla vs. Kong': Guillermo del Toro Hopes for 'Pacific Rim' Crossover

✖

Warner Brothers made waves when they announced that their 2021 slate of films would hit the streaming service HBO Max as well as theaters as closures continue due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the first blockbusters to be released on this model is Godzilla vs. Kong, which hits HBO Max on March 31.

The latest entry in the Monsterverse (which includes Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of Monsters), Godzilla vs. Kong features a massive class of the titans while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance. Alexander Skarsgård and Rebecca Hall play scientists who find Kong in the modern day and discover that he shares a mysterious bond with young girl. When Godzilla returns to fight the mighty ape, things get wild. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler return after starring in Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Guillermo del Toro, celebrated director and king of monsters himself, tweeted his excitement about Godzilla vs. Kong. A fan tagged del Toro in a tweet praising the aesthetic of the upcoming film and likening it to del Toro's kaiju film, Pacific Rim. Del Toro responded, tweeting "I personally love seeing the Neon, Sea battles, building demolition, etc because secretly -maybe- the PAC RIM Universe co-exists in the LEGENDARY Kaijuverse and, perhaps, one day they can rumble!"

Before you get too excited by this teased monster potential, del Toro cuts off the nerd theorizing before imaginations run wild. "Talking only as a fan BTW - NO plans to return," del Toro said in a follow up tweet.

Pacific Rim has become a cult classic in recent years but despite being well-reviewed, it failed to make waves with American audiences and earned less than $60 million at the box office ($309,200,000 internationally) in 2013. Its sequel (which del Toro did not direct), Pacific Rim: Uprising, lacked the magic of its predecessor and had similar box office results. An anime-style television show, Pacific Rim: The Black, set many years after the events of the films, is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2021.

While del Toro's tweet may have been as just a fan, it seems like only a matter of time before these mythic kaijus have to face off against robots. Maybe in the inevitable sequel.

Godzilla vs. Kong hits HBO Max and theaters on March 31.