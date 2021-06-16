✖

Gerard Butler is returning for a sequel to his 2020 film, Greenland, which was a hit with both fans and critics. According to Deadline, Butler will reprise his role as structural engineer John Garrity in Greenland: Migration. In the film, Garrity had to fight through hell (almost literally) while desperately trying to get his family to safety after it was learned that an extinction-level comet was headed for Earth. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for Greenland.]

Morena Baccarin, who starred as Allison Garrity, Butler's character's wife, will reprise her role in the sequel as well. The new film will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed the first Greenland, from a script by the original film's writer, Chris Sparling. Deadline reports that Greenland: Migration will follow the Garrity family as they work to rebuild their lives after surviving near-annihilation by the comet. There is no word on any other cast members at this time, but it is possible that Roger Dale Floyd who played Nathan Garrity, the couple's son, may return for the new film as well.

Greenland was originally scheduled to open in theaters on June 12, 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While it did open in theaters overseas, in the U.S. Greenland skipped a theatrical run and went straight to VOD purchase, and eventual rental. HBO later bought the streaming rights for the movie, and it is currently available to watch on HBO Max.

While the pandemic certainly had an impact on the film's revenue, Greenland was still a financial success, making more than $50 million on a budget of $35 million. The movie also went over well with film critics and has earned an approval rating of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "Beware, comets of Greenland: Gerard Butler is here to protect Earth – and show audiences an improbably entertaining time," the site's Critics Consensus reads.

In an interview, Butler praised the film's script, saying, "It was so human, taking it from the lens of a family just trying to survive," he said, per UPI. "There was something so vulnerable and honest and authentic about it, like if this were really to happen, this is how it would play out in all its messiness and glory and the waiting and the mistakes and the forgotten things and the not getting in -- all of that." At this time, Greenland: Migration does not have an announced premiere date.