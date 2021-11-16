George Clooney Reveals Laugh out Loud Morning Routine With 4-Year-Old Son

George Clooney may never have envisioned himself as a father early on in life, but now his children are the light of his life. The actor, 60, who shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney, gushed over his journey to fatherhood on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, revealing the hilarious morning routine he has with his son.

“They have opinions and they’re funny, and they pull pranks on me,” the star said of the twins. “Alexander every morning, eight in the morning, bangs on my bedroom door. I go, ‘Who is it?’ And he goes, ‘It is I, Alexander Clooney.’” When he opens the door, Alexander then jumps and runs in, which makes his father “laugh out loud.”

“They make me laugh, I laugh every day. They really are funny kids,” the Oscar winner said. George and Amal hadn’t discussed having children when they tied the knot in 2014, but the Midnight Sky director said he never saw himself even getting married, let alone becoming a father. About a year into their marriage, George revealed the conversation that changed his mind when spending time at a friend’s house with a kid that was “loud and obnoxious.”

“We went outside for a walk. And she’d never thought about it really,” George said of Amal. “And she said, ‘We’re awfully lucky in life.’ And I said, ‘Yeah we are. Lucky we found each other.’ And she said, ‘Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.’ And I thought about it for maybe a minute of silence, the two of us sat there. I don’t think any of us had made a decision, and I just said, ‘Well, I’m in if you’re in.’ And she just said, ‘I think we should try.’”

The Ocean’s Eleven actor was surprised at his reaction. “I have to say, it was very emotional because I was very convinced [not having children] was my lot in life and was comfortable with that,” he said. Learning they were having twins was another surprise. “[The doctors] go, ‘It’s a baby boy!’ And I go, ‘Baby boy? Fantastic!’ And then they go, ‘And the other one is a girl!’ And I go, ‘Oh s—,’” he recalled, adding that he loves having twins after initially being “gobsmacked” at the news.