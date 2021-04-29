Kaitlyn Dever to Play Two A-Listers' Daughter in New Movie

✖

Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever has just landed another major project, her second in less than two weeks. The new movie, now titled Ticket to Paradise, will have her working with Hollywood royalty, as George Clooney and Julia Roberts have already signed on to lead it. American Horror Story star Billie Lourd has also been cast. Dever, who played Eve Baxter on Last Man Standing, has been a star on the rise since appearing in Booksmart and earning a Golden Globe nomination for Unbelievable.

Ticket to Paradise is set up at Universal, which cast Dever in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. It will be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), who is co-writing with Daniel Pipski, reports Deadline. The story centers on a former married couple who work together to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistakes they made. The producers include Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title; Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone; Smokehouse Pictures' Grant Heslov and Clooney; and Red Om Films' Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Maria Yeres Gill. Ticket to Paradise has already been assigned a release date, Sept. 30, 2022.

This new project comes less than two weeks after Dever agreed to star in No One Will Save You for Disney's 20th Century Studios. Not much is known about the project, but it will be written and directed by Brian Duffield, who wrote Netflix's The Babysitter and directed the Katherine Langford-starring comedy Spontaneous. Dever is also finishing work on Dopesick, a Hulu limited series co-starring Michael Keaton.

Dever rose to fame as Eve Baxter, Tim Allen's on-screen daughter on Last Man Standing. Since the show returned on Fox, she has only appeared in a handful of episodes because of her busy schedule. Her first on-screen appearance in the show's ongoing final season was in "The Two Nieces of Eve," in which her character tried to get along with her young nieces.

Dever will next be seen on the big screen as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, which opens on Sept. 24. Dopesick, which centers on a school doctor who is in the middle of a corporate scheme with a role in the American opioid addiction crisis, will debut later this year. Dever's other credits include Booksmart, Unbelievable, Short Term 12, Justified, and Beautiful Boy.