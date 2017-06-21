‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Oona Chaplin Joins ‘Avatar’ Sequels

The new cast of the planned Avatar franchise has received a new addition, as the James Cameron films have tapped Oona Chaplin as one of the series stars.

According to The Wrap, Chaplin has been cast in James Cameron’s Avatar series, playing the role of Varang. She’s described as a strong and vibrant character, who will be at the center of the entire saga.

Chaplin becomes next actor cast in the Avatar sequels following former Fear The Walking Dead star Cliff Curtis. The stars of the original film, including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver, are also slated to appear in the sequels.

While she is the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, Oona has made a name for herself with some stellar TV roles over the last few years. Many will remember her for playing Robb Stark’s wife Talisa on Game of Thrones. Both Talisa and Robb were famously slain at the Red Wedding in the episode titled ‘Rains of Castemare.

Recently, Chaplin had a starring role in Tom Hardy’s period-thriller series Taboo, on FX. The show ran for 10 episodes, and a second season was ordered.

After undergoing several major delays, the first Avatar sequel is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2020 – 11 years after the original film.

The next three movies in the franchise will premiere on December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025.

