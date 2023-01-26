Gabrielle Union Teases Potential New 'Bring It On' Movie

Gabrielle Union recently discussed the possibility of a Bring It On revival and the likelihood of it occurring. Variety spoke with Union at the Truth Be Told season 3 premiere on Thursday, and she explained what "in development" means in Hollywood. "We've been developing a sequel forever," Union told the outlet. "But for folks who don't exactly understand how long development can take in Hollywood, that could be five minutes or 50 years." The hit cheerleading flick also starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford. It led to five direct-to-video sequels and one special Halloween television installment, each featuring a new cast. Union, who played Isis in the 2000 film, first discussed reuniting with her Bring It On co-stars during an interview with James Corden in 2020. Union said she attended a public panel with original cast members, and they were "all on board."

"The sequel is absolutely happening," she said. "I think it's because we all got obsessed with Cheer on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later." She also told PureWow in 2020 that she was working on a sequel with the original director and Dunst. "This was something that me and Kirsten and Peyton Reed talked about this summer, when we were celebrating the 20th anniversary," Union said. "Obviously, there's been a lot of Bring It On sequels, but none that included the original cast or director, so it's something that we've been working on." She added that they were still early in the process, saying, "[We're] trying to figure out what the right take is. We're actively working on that as we speak."

The cast of Bring It On still wants to revisit the film, Union told ComicBook.com in March. "We all have an interest in revisiting it," Union said. "During the pandemic, around the 20th anniversary of Bring it On, we all were, you know, together all the time doing these panels and talking about the movie and the making of the movie and all of our wild hijinks, but yea, then we got really serious about 'we should update this', you know, like bring it up to where are they now."Union married former NBA star Dwyane Wade in August 2014, and the couple has one child, Kaavia James, who is four years old. Union has also raised Wade's three children from his previous relationships, and she has expressed open pride about their blended families. On Thursday, before leaving for her premiere event, which co-star Octavia Spencer and executive producer Reese Witherspoon also attended, the family unit posed together in front of a mirror. "A man that matches my style," Union said of Wade in the video caption while her daughter attempted to follow her mom's lead.