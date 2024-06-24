'Friday 4' Update Revealed by Ice Cube

After years of ups and downs, Ice Cube has offered a positive update on plans for Friday 4. Speaking to Flavor Flav on his SiriusXM show, Flavor of the Week, the rapper-turned-filmmaker said, "We're working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros."

"They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there," he continued. "So, now he's running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, 'Yo, what the f— is going on with Friday? Man, let's get this s— back online.'"

Ice Cube has wanted to make a new Friday movie for many years and, in 2019, appeared on ESPN's The Jump to share update that seemed promising. "We are pushing for it, we finished the script, we are getting notes from the studio and it's going back and forth," Ice Cube said at the time. He then said that he was ready to "get into pre-production and start hiring," and added, "It would be nice for this to come out on the 25th anniversary."

However, years later, he spoke out against WB and accused the studio of stalling the franchise's future. The rapper took to social media in February 2021 to accuse Warner Bros. of holding up the film series, declaring that he wanted to "free Friday from the jaws of Warner Bros. who refuses to make more sequels." Ice Cube added, "They have hi-jacked the happiness of the culture."