Freeform’s Christmas Day Movie and TV Special Lineup Revealed

Looking for something to watch on Christmas Day? Freeform’s got you covered.

As part of its annual Countdown to Christmas lineup, there’s a ton of programming to keep everyone in the holiday spirit. In between last minute shopping, gift wrapping, cooking, and preparing notes and cookies for Santa, on Christmas Day, many want to chill after opening presents, and the Freeform lineup is more than enough to stay entertained throughout the day for the entire family.

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

7:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 p.m. – “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (2025)

2:00 p.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

But of course, there’s a build up to Santa visiting. Christmas Eve’s schedule is also jam-packed with holiday favorites. Movies and specials will be airing all day. The night/day before Christmas, tune into the following:

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)