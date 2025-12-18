Freeform’s Christmas Eve Schedule Revealed — Including ‘Rudolph’ and ‘Frosty’

Get ready for a dose of classic holiday cheer with Freeform!

Freeform will be airing beloved Christmas movies all day on Christmas Eve as part of its annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule, with classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town sure to ring in the big day on a holly jolly note.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fun then continues on Christmas Day with another slate of beloved holiday titles. Keep reading for Freeform’s full Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 25 Days of Christmas schedules:

Play video

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ (Credit: Rankin/Bass / Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 p.m. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (2025)

2:00 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot

2:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:25 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)