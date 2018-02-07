Jamie Dornan Says He’s Done With ‘Fifty Shades’ for Good

In a new interview, Jamie Dornan says he is done with the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise for good.

The actor who plays Christian Grey in the trilogy of films also said that he’s getting “too old” to keep doing it, according to E! News.

When asked if the new movie, Fifty Shades Freed, will be the “last one,” Dornan said, “Um yeah, I think so. I don’t think there’s any…I mean there’s no other books. [E.L. James] wrote the first two books again from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen…we’ve done those films, the same story, so they won’t do that again.”

“Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota [Johnson] and I are…particularly me, I’m gettin’ too old for…for this,” the 35-year-old actor added.

In addition to speaking about the future of the franchise, or the lack thereof, Dornan also spoke about his eccentric billionaire character and how he has developed from the first film.

“I think I like him more now than I did in the first movie,” Dornan explained. “I think he’s gone through quite a big change in his…in his way and how his is with people and he’s opened up a lot by Anna and I think he’s just a better version of himself.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey films have catapulted Jamie Dornan to sex-symbol status, but in a recent interview he revealed that he was a late bloomer who once glued a wig to his own crotch.

While appearing on the Graham Norton Show alongside Helen Mirren and Liam Neeson, Dornan recounted the story that took place when was 15 years old and got a little overzealous one night after performing in a play.

Dornan appeared in a production of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard in which he has to wear a wig full of dark, curly hair.

Following the play, he was planning to head to an after party and that’s when he got the hair-brained scheme.

“I might meet a girl and maybe she drops a hand, so I had the idea to maybe cut off some extra hair,” Dornan said. “So I went into the dressing room, I went into like the toilet, and cut off this like very curly jet-black hair.”

He then glued the hair to his crotch-area.

“I remember standing in front of the mirror going, ‘That looks alright,’” the actor hilariously recalled. “Just the lengths you go to.”

“Went to the party, I think I kissed a girl [and was] sort of really urging her to sort of, you know, without forcing her, urging her to sort of go down…for one night only, ’cause that seemed quite an impressive place to put your hand,” Dornan joked. “Anyway, that didn’t happen and actually, thank God it didn’t ’cause I got home — it was a car crash down there.”