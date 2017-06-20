Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Will Explain First Movie’s Ending

By the time Edge of Tomorrow‘s sequel comes to an end, we will finally be able to make perfect sense of the original film’s finale.

While very little is known about the sequel to the often underrated or overlooked Tom Cruise film released in 2014, the bits which have crept out include the title and confirmed return of Emily Blunt. Releasing under the title of Live Die Repeat and Repeat, the Edge of Tomorrow sequel has been promised as better than the original.

“We have an amazing story! It’s incredible!,” director Dough Liman said. “Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film. It will be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat.”

Now, writer Christopher McQuarrie has taken to Twitter with another promise.

The end of Edge I will finally make complete sense. — ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) June 18, 2017

“The end of Edge I will finally make complete sense,” McQuarrie promised.

The sequel to Edge will also serve as a prequel. While the details regarding such a story have yet to be revealed, the story will likely factor in alternate timelines as Edge did, following Cruise’s Cage as he uses the Omega blood now in his system again to solve another worldly problem.

Looking back at the original film, Blunt’s Rita sacrificed herself in an effort to save Cage. Cage went on to kill the Omega and, in doing so, had its blood enter his system once again. After the successful effort, Cruise found himself waking up once again for another introduction to Rita. Just before “Love Me Again” stormed the speakers for the closing credits, Cage gave a massive smile to Blunt’s aggravation at being interrupted.

When the sequel rolls around, we will finally understand where the two characters’ journey took them and why Cage ended up in those moments, once again.