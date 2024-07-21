Eddie Murphy Wants to Remake Classic Movie 'It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World'

Eddie Murphy is ready to share the screen with fellow comedian and actor Martin Lawrence again. Entertainment Tonight caught up with the movie icon on the red carpet of his long-awaited sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F where he gushed about his friendship with Lawrence. With Lawrence's recently released fourth installment of his hit cop action film Bad Boys: Ride or Die – and Murphy's return to the cop genre fans wonder if the two will participate in a crossover. Murphy and Lawrence previously worked alongside one another in 1992's Boomerang and in 1999's Life. Murphy has other plans for reuniting with his longtime pal.

"I got this other idea for something with Martin," Murphy said. "I've been developing it for years. Did you ever see a movie It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World? Well, I got a script, it will be delivered any minute now written by Jez Butterworth and I'm trying to do a remake of that movie."

The original film was released in 1963 and tells the story of a group of motorists who discover the location of a hidden stash of loot, and race against one another in a mad dash to be the first to find the treasure. The cast included Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Mickey Rooney, Edie Adams, Dick Shawn, Jonathan Winters, Andy Devine, Norman Fell, Peter Falk, Sterling Holloway, Buster Keaton and Carl Reiner.

"It's one of my favorite movies of all time and if I do it, if the script turns out right, it's gonna be a cast of all the who's who of comedians," Murphy exclaimed. "Anybody that was funny over the last 30 years is going to be in this movie."

Ironically, Murphy's son, Eric, and Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, have been dating. In case they tie the knot, Murphy told ET that he'll foot the bill. "Well, customarily the father pays for daughter, am I correct? That's the way it goes down," Murphy said, throwing the financial responsibility onto Lawrence's shoulders. "It shouldn't be an issue, you know? Bad Boys is out of the park and Martin has lots and lots of money, so he should be able to play for a splendid wedding."