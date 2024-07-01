Eddie Murphy Rips 'Golden Bachelor' Couple for Breaking Up So Quickly

Eddie Murphy is one of the many people disappointed by The Golden Bachelor's lack of a happy ending. The comedian and actor, 63, revealed his reaction to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's short-lived love story in a new episode of The New York Times' The Interview podcast after watching "all of" the ABC dating show last fall.

"Hey, they broke up, too. You know they broke up," Murphy said of Golden Bachelor Turner and the show's winner, who announced in April that they had split following their televised wedding ceremony in January. "What kind of s-t is that? Three months later. I watched that s-t, I was like, 'This is so nice, they found love in the second part of they life. This is a nice show. Bravo!'" Murphy said. "Then I find motherf-ckers broke up three months later. The same old s-t."

(Photo: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

The former couple had met on the first season of The Golden Bachelor, which debuted in September 2023 on ABC, and got engaged during November's finale. Just two months later, Turner and Nisa tied the knot during a live wedding special on TV at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, Calif.,

After just three months of marriage, the couple announced that they had decided to divorce in an April 12 interview on Good Morning America. "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner said at the time.

(Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Murphy also shared some of the TV-watching habits he joked he was "ashamed to say" during his time on The Interview. "It's not hip stuff," he said. "I'm not ashamed to say it. I watch every night, at 6 o'clock, right at dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud. And on Tuesdays, I watch The Masked Singer." The Shrek star continued of partner Paige Butcher, "My wife and I, we watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff," adding, "I be like, 'Nah, I ain't supposed to be watching no s-t like this. Then you say, 'I wonder who that turtle is?' That s-t pull you in, you be wondering who it is."