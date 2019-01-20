Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Intense Diet for ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is finishing up work on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and to mark the occasion, the actor shared a look at his intense diet during filming.

On Saturday, Johnson shared a photo of a container of food labeled “Meal #5 1/18/19 SAT (Carb depletion).”

“Last meal of the night and carb depleting (shirt comes off in this movie [cheese] [facepalming emoji]) for our final massive battle sequences coming up next week for HOBBS & SHAW — my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film,” Johnson wrote. “Wanted to bring the HOBBS character in razor sharp condition and shape for this one.”

The actor continued, “The exact science of this diet and training is tough on the ol’ system to maintain for four months of filming, but film lasts forever and we get one shot to try and make something iconic for the fans. Then I’ll race everyone to the waffle truck.”

Johnson, 46, has been keeping fans up to date on the making of Hobbs & Shaw. Before filming began, he posted the results of 18 weeks of “disciplined diet & intense training.”

“Dialed in & hit the mark. 260lbs of attitude & classy cuss words. After 18 weeks of disciplined diet & intense training, here’s where I landed my carcass for shooting my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off HOBBS & SHAW,” Johnson wrote in October 2018. “Always room for improvements, but not too bad for a scarred up surgically repaired Brahma Bull who’s injuries always tell the story.”

Johnson also thanked his strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi “for his masterful strategies that’s constantly shifting daily based on how I’m looking/feeling to achieve our goals” and everyone else who “who support the big picture — my diet, training, health & wellness, balance, consistency and execution.”

The wrestler added, “Finally, THANKS TO ALL THE FANS. My people out there worldwide… who buy into our grind belief and my philosophy that payin’ our dues is owed on a daily basis. Thanks for rockin’ with me — let’s have some fun and take this HOBBS & SHAW franchise to the next level.”

Hobbs & Shaw is the first Fast & Furious spin-off and stars Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. Idris Elba plays the film’s villain, Brixton, and Vanessa Kirby plays Shaw’s sister Hattie. Eiza Gonzalez plays the mysterious Madam M.

“We’re either gonna get along or we get it on. F— gettin’ along, gettin’ it on is way more fun,” Johnson wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our [global] audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opens on Aug. 2, 2019. Fast & Furious 9 is scheduled for April 2020, with the tenth film opening a year later.

