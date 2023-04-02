'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' - See the Main Characters' Full Stats

If you fell in love with the characters from Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves this weekend, you can now get to know them on a much more intimate level – their stats. The publishers of D&D, Wizards of the Coast, have released statblocks for the six main characters on the D&D Beyond website. Most excitingly, Dungeon Masters can now bring those characters into a game and allow their players to interact with them.

Honor Among Thieves centers around Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez) as they assemble their adventuring party and take on a massive challenge. That includes Simon Aumar (Justice Smith), Doric (Sophia Lillis) and Xenk Yendar (Regé-Jean Page) as well as Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant). There is also a statblock for Sofina (Daisy Head). All of these statblocks as well as five magical items and a special digital dice set are available for free to those with a D&D Beyond account.

D&D Beyond is an online resource that essentially replaces all of the reference books needed to play Dungeons & Dragons with friends, while also providing helpful tools for calculations, auto-filling useful information and reminding you of game mechanics before you can get them wrong. It's free to join and game content can be purchased in small increments or large batches after that, making it useful for new players. As a bonus, this new movie tie-in content will automatically join a player's library.

The statblocks for the movie's main characters are designed as non-player characters (NPCs), so you won't be able to simply play as Doric or Simon with this information. Still, they do provide some interesting information, especially since the movie did not delve into the mechanics and numerical values that make up so much of D&D. For example, fans may be forgiven for not being sure of what Edgin's class was during the movie itself, but the statblock confirms that he was designed as a Bard, with no multi-class options.

If working the characters into your campaign isn't hands-on enough, you can also slot the magical items from Honor Among Thieves right into your game. That includes the Helm of Disjunction, the Hither-Thither Staff, the Horn of Beckoning Death, the Red Wizard Blade and the Tablet of Reawakening. Finally, for those playing entirely online or rolling digital dice on D&D Beyond, this download grants you access to The Themberchaud Dice Set – a special dice modeled after the movie's unique dragon with distinct animations.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had a strong opening weekend at the theater and is earning generally positive reviews so far. There's no doubt that many fans will want to delve deeper, and the movie provides plenty of tie-in content for new fans and experienced adventurers alike.