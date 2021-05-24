'Shadow and Bone' Actress Joins Another Major Fantasy Franchise

✖

Actress Daisy Head has just gone from one popular fantasy franchise — Shadow and Bone — to another — Dungeons & Dragons. On Friday, Deadline reported that Head has been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of the tabletop role-playing game produced by Paramount and eOne. She joins an A-list cast, though so far the story content of the movie remains mysterious.

Head became a fan-favorite of the fantasy genre practically overnight last month when she played Genya Safin in Shadow and Bone. The Netflix original series is based on novels by author Leigh Bardugo, where Genya plays a much larger role as the story goes on. Assuming that the show will get a renewal, fans kept a close eye on Head to see if she could play the part to completion, and were pleased with her performance. Now she'll have another chance to woo that same audience in one of the biggest swords-and-sorcery franchises of all time.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie adaptation comes from co-writers and co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Goldstein recently tweeted that production on the movie is underway, though it is not slated for release until 2023.

Head joins an outstanding cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis. Other recent additions include British actor Jason Wong and actress Chloe Coleman. A few character names have been revealed as well — Grant will play "Forge Fletcher," Lillis will play "Doric" and Wong will play "Dralas." The rest are still mysteries.

The Dungeons & Dragons reboot has been in the works since 2013 in various forms, though it was always meant to be a fresh start from the trilogy of movies made in 2000, 2005 and 2012 respectively. The current iteration from Goldstein and Daley has been public knowledge since the summer of 2019. Pine was named the star in December of 2021, followed closely by co-lead Rodriguez in February of 2021.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is set to be released in theaters on March 3, 2023. Shadow and Bone is streaming now on Netflix. Hasbro's roleplaying game from Wizards of the Coast is currently thriving in pop culture, and a starter set for the game is available on Amazon here.

