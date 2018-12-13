Dolly Parton Streams Soar After Netflix’s ‘Dumplin’ Premieres

Netflix released its latest original film, Dumplin’, on Dec. 7, and the empowering tale follows an overweight teenage girl who decides to enter a beauty pageant and happens to idolize Dolly Parton.

The film became an instant success when it arrived on the streaming platform, and not only is it giving Netflix success, Parton is also reaping the benefits, with Parton seeing a huge spike in streaming for her music.

A rep for Spotify told The Blast that Parton’s music streams have grown over 132 percent from last month, with the service crediting Dumplin’ for the huge jump. In addition, the movie’s soundtrack, which was released on Nov. 30, also jumped 33 percent since the weekend.

Parton herself contributed six brand-new songs to the film’s soundtrack, as well as re-worked versions of some of her classic hits like “Jolene” and “Here You Come Again.” She worked with composer and producer Linda Perry on the soundtrack, and told The Hollywood Reporter that the pair “clicked like you wouldn’t believe.”

“I was very surprised because I don’t write with people,” Parton recalled. “I’m very picky about that. I’ve written with very few people in my whole lifetime. We started writing and working on what we thought would be the theme song, but we were so inspired we just kept just writing and writing and writing songs they hadn’t even asked for!”

Dumplin’, based on the Julie Murphy novel of the same name, stars Danielle Macdonald as Willowdean Dixon, who unwittingly starts a protest in her small town after entering the pageant, while Jennifer Aniston plays Willowdean’s mom, Rosie, a former beauty queen.

“[This movie] shows that you don’t have to be physically beautiful,” Parton told PEOPLE. “You don’t have to look like a supermodel. I really worry a lot about young girls today because they think they have to look like the models or the people on television. We need to be accepting of ourselves in how we are.”

In addition to Dumplin’, the death of Parton’s brother Floyd may also be contributing to the rise in streams, as it was recently revealed that Parton and her family sang her song “Rockin’ Years,” which Floyd helped pen at his funeral.

“Dolly, and the entire Parton Family, wish to thank everyone for their kindness,” Parton’s family said in a statement shared to the singer’s social media channels. “Yesterday, we laid our sweet baby brother to rest. We all sang his lovely song, ‘Rockin’ Years,’ together as a family at the service to say goodbye to him. He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury