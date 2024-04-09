Dennis Quaid's Ronald Reagan Movie Is Finally Coming Out

Dennis Quaid's long-awaiting Ronald Reagan movie will finally see the light of day. In a recent announcement, it was revealed that the new movie, simply titled Reagan, will open in movie theaters on Aug. 30. "Portraying Ronald Reagan was an enormous challenge," Quaid said of the project in a statement. "This is an important movie, one of my most interesting roles."

Reagan is directed by Sean McNamara (That's So Raven, Even Stevens), from a screenplay by Howard Klausner (Space Cowboys) and Jonas McCord (Malice). The film is a biopic "set against the backdrop of the Cold War. It was filmed in Oklahoma and California and "follows Reagan's journey from his childhood in Dixon, Illinois, to Hollywood, to the Presidency of the United States and the world stage."

(Photo: Patrick Ecclesine / Adkins Entertainment)

"The film begins with an aging Petrovich, now 90 years old, being visited by an up-and-coming Russian leader who wants to know how the Soviet Union was lost," according to a synopsis. "Petrovich, the spy who knows everything there is to know about Reagan, begins recounting the tale of his adversary: the man he mockingly nicknamed 'The Crusader,' beginning in 1922 when 11-year-old Ronald Reagan faces his first life crisis."

In addition to Quaid, the cast also includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, Mena Suvari as Reagan's first wife Jane Wyman, Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher, David Henrie as teenage Reagan, Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner, and Jon Voight as KGB agent Viktor Petrovich.