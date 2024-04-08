Kevin Costner's Movie 'Horizon: An American Saga' Set for Major Premiere

Kevin Costner's new movie, Horizon: An American Saga, is set to have its premiere at a major film festival. It's been announced that the movie will debut at the 77th Festival de Cannes in May.

In a statement on the big news, Costner said, "I'd like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon, An American Saga in this year's selection. It's been 20 years since I've had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I've been waiting for the right time to return and I'm proud to say that this time has come."

"Horizon, An American Saga is a story that began 35 years ago," Costner continued, "and I can't think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film…"

A passion project for Costner, Horizon is a planned series of Western films that he stars in, co-wrote, produced, and directed. The films are set in pre- and post-Civil War America, and depict the expansion of the American West. Check it out below.

The synopsis of the film reads that Horizon "explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won – and lost – through the blood, sweat and tears of many." The synopsis continues, "Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America."

In addition to Costner, Horizon: An American Saga features a hefty cast of acclaimed actors, such as Thomas Haden Church, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt and Jamie Campbell Bower. Chapter 2 will add Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is set to open in theaters on June 28, 2024, with Chapter 2 debuting just weeks later, on Aug. 16, 2024, with two more installments on the docket as well. Horizon – Chapter 3 was in production but was forced to halt due to the writers and actors strikes.