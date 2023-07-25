Raven-Symoné Says She Has Psychic Visions Like Her 'That's So Raven' Character

That's so Raven-Symoné! The former Disney Channel star believes she possesses psychic abilities of her own, which she revealed during the latest episode of iHeartMedia's The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda. The actress, who starred as psychic teenager Raven Baxter in the 2000s sitcom That's So Raven and its 2017 revival Raven's Home, detailed having visions of her own during the podcast.

"I believe in psychics, puns f-ing intended," Symoné, 37, said. The Cheetah Girls star continued, "I truly believe. I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane."

While Symoné can't see into the future like her Disney Channel character, Symoné said she frequently will see events play out in her head or will experience déjà vu like she's already lived the moment. "I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird,'" she said, noting. "There will be a time when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing."

The actress continued that she believes her psychic moments are powered by her spirit guides, with whom she's been in contact since she was just seven years old. "The way we connect is through our trauma. Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen," she explained of her powers' genesis. Despite her belief in psychics and her own powers, Symoné still maintains a sense of skepticism when it comes to people who make public claims about or financial gain from their abilities. "Now if you sit me down and somebody's like, 'Look into my crystal ball,' I'm gonna be like, 'Give me my money back,'" she joked. "But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally."