Dave Bautista Cast in ‘Dune’ Reboot

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has joined the cast of the Dune reboot.

Director Denis Villeneuve is currently developing a reboot of the sci-fi classic Dune, based on the novel written by the late Frank Herbert. News of Bautista’s casting was reported by Variety on Monday, though there were few further details available.

Legendary Pictures provided no comment to the casting news when contacted by PopCulture.com.



Bautista, who worked with Villeneuve on Blade Runner: 2049, celebrated the announcement on Monday, retweeting an article about the news with a prayer-hand emoji and the hashtag for “dream chaser.”

Bautista joins a small cast associated with the film. Rebecca Ferguson is on board to play Lady Jessica, while Timothee Chalamet has been cast as Paul Atreides this time around. The screenplay was a joint effort between Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Frank Herbert’s son Brian, who went on to co-write more Dune novels after his father’s passing, is listed as an executive producer, as is his daughter Kim Herbert.

Dune is an enduring science fiction classic, telling a story that merges technology and ambitious with nature and order. In it, a vast galactic empire seeks to tighten its grip on a treacherous desert planet called Arrakis, which produces a substance known as “spice.” However, it must contend with the planet’s defiant native population, and infestation of megalithic sand worms.

Caught between these two worlds is Paul Atreides, the son of a noble house in the feudal system of the Padishah empire, yet bound by a strict sense of honor. Exactly what role Bautista will play in this epic is unclear, though there are plenty of roles just right for the actor.



Updates on the forthcoming Dune reboot have been few and far between, as the production is mired in secrecy.

Legendary Entertainment secured the rights to adapt Dune into a new film or TV series back in 2016. Fans have been longing for a fresh cinematic take on the series for some time now. Dune was originally made into a film in 1984, starring Kyle MacLachlan as the hero.

Following some acclaimed successes, including Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, Villenueve had his pick of intellectual properties going into 2018. He was even rumored to be the first choice for the upcoming James Bond film, yet he told ThePlaylist.net that his priority was making Dune.

Dune is currently in pre-production, and there is no release date associated with the film.

