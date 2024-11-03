‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Facing 21-Count Indictment for Alleged Heinous Crimes

A former Dances With Wolves actor has once again been indicted on charges of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls, reviving the dormant case. According to the AP, Nathan Chasing Horse returned to court a year after his trial was delayed and the Nevada Supreme Court dismissed his original 18-count indictment.

The court sided with Chasing Horse at the time, saying prosecutors had abused the grand jury process. They did leave the option for the case to be refiled, which Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson sought immediately after the decision.

The new indictment was unsealed on Thursday in Clark County District Court and carries 21 counts, expanding to include charges of producing and possessing child sexual abuse materials.

His alleged victims range from 13 to 15 years old, with the accused having five wives at the time of a police raid on his home in Nevada. Chasing Horse is also facing charges in Montana and British Columbia.

“The prosecution of Nathan Chasing Horse in different legal jurisdictions has required significant planning and cooperation between prosecutors,” the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service said at the time.

Court documents showed that Chasing Horse had built up a reputation with U.S. and Canadian tribes as a medicine man, opening the door for his alleged abuses. He first came to prominence and fame through his role in the Oscar-winning Dances With Wolves from Kevin Costner.