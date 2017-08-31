‘Cult of Chucky’ Director Teases ‘Infinite Possibilities’ For Franchise’s Future

Much like the killer doll at the center of its seven films, Child’s Play is a franchise that simply refuses to die. While it’s been more than a decade since one of the films has opened in theaters, franchise creator Don Mancini assures that the seventh installment, Cult of Chucky, is far from being the nail in the coffin of the series.

“I think that the end of this movie, hopefully, sets up a world of infinite possibilities. That was the intention,” Mancini revealed during a recent Facebook Live chat. “David Kirschner and I – he’s been the producer on all of the [Child’s Play] movies – are talking about a new iteration for the franchise. I know that sounds very vague. But that’s all I can say at this point.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the franchise has shifted gears, with the fourth film, Bride of Chucky, being the first in the series to drop the “Child’s Play” moniker. The first three films all focused on the possessed doll Chucky wreaking havoc and causing carnage to the family of a little boy he had befriended, but Bride dropped the little boy and explored Chucky’s adventures outside of that structure.

The next two films, Seed of Chucky and Curse of Chucky, continued to explore the character’s solo exploits and have allowed the franchise to continue to connect with fans.

The upcoming sequel’s synopsis is as follows:

“Cult of Chucky will catch up with Nica (Fiona Dourif) at an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years and is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.”

Cult of Chucky lands on unrated Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital platforms on October 3.