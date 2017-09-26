You’ll Never Go on Craigslist Again After Watching This ‘Creep 2’ Trailer

We’ve all heard horror stories about the risks of meeting someone from the internet, but we always assume we won’t become another statistic. The trailer for Creep 2 will ensure you never meet anyone from the internet ever again, which you can watch above.

Creep 2 stars Desiree Akhavan as Sara, a video artist whose primary focus is creating intimacy with lonely men. After finding an ad online for “video work” she thinks she may have found the subject of her dreams. She drives to a remote house in the forest and meets a man claiming to be a serial killer (Mark Duplass). Unable to resist the chance to create a truly shocking piece of art, she agrees to spend the day with him. However, as the day goes on she discovers she may have dug herself into a hole she can’t escape.

The film is a follow-up to 2014’s Creep, a surprise hit from Blumhouse that was written by and starred Duplass and Patrick Brice, with Brice also taking on directorial duties.

The original film featured a man who claimed to have a terminal illness that hired a videographer to document his day, as he was fearful that he would never get the chance to meet his unborn son and wanted to show him what his dad was like. Bizarre events began to unfold throughout the recording, but as these were a dying man’s wishes, the documentarian begrudgingly went along for the ride. From there, the cameraman, along with the audience, began to question if the subject was secretly acting out much more sinister motivations.

“We are overjoyed to bring the next chapter of Creep into the world!” Brice explained of the sequel. “The fact that audiences have embraced the first film in such an unexpected way has been so heartening. We hope Creep 2 with bring a new level of fear, discomfort and joy to loyal fans and newcomers alike.”

Creep 2 will be available on VOD services on October 24.