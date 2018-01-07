Corey Feldman Claims Pedophilia Is ‘Number One Secret’ in Hollywood

On Saturday, the Lifetime original movie A Tale of Two Coreys debuted, documenting the friendship and struggles of Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. In an interview after the premiere, Feldman said that the pedophilia which is so prevalent in the film is still the “number one secret” plaguing Hollywood today.

Feldman has been on a crusade against pedophilia in show business for years now. He’s been candid and outspoken about his experience, and has largely been met with dismissal or disbelief. However, in the wake of the “Me Too” revolution, his words have finally gained some traction, leading Lifetime to pick up the movie about his experience as a teen heartthrob.

Lifetime aired an interview with Feldman after the movie, called Corey Feldman: Moment of Truth. The 46-year-old actor said that he’ll continue speaking out against child molestation in the industry “until people stop ignoring him.”

“Parents should be shaking,” he added. “I don’t have my kid in this industry, what does that tell you?” Feldman confirmed that he’s turned down many opportunities for his son, who is 13. He also said he has no doubt that sexual abuse remains at epidemic levels, even after the slew of producers and filmmakers that have been ousted since October.

Part of the reason Feldman is so certain that these crimes are still systematically committed and covered up is that he has received death threats from those he’s seeking to shine a light on. He revealed that he only leaves the house with armed guards, and he’s been informed that there’s a contract out on his life by people “who don’t want to be unmasked.”

A Tale of Two Coreys was criticized as overly-dramatized and unrealistic, but Feldman says it was true to his life. He says he’ll continue fighting injustice and honoring the memory of his late friend, Corey Haim.