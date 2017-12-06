Classic Christmas Movies: How to Stream Your Favorites in 2023

The halls are decked and there’s plenty of yuletide cheer to go around, and that means it’s time for those annual Christmas movie marathons.Thanks to the streaming era, bingeing your way through the holiday season is easier than ever, with streaming service stocking their libraries full of beloved Christmas classics that are essential viewing options this time each year.

From Netflix to Hulu, Max to Prime Video, all of the major streaming service are in the Christmas spirit, and they’re spreading the holiday cheer in big way. Paramount+ decorated its streaming library in December with the return of its ‘Tis the Season for Streaming collection, a carousel of content boasting titles like Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, Bad Santa, and more. Over at Max, the streamer debuted its Holiday Central guide, with Disney+ showcasing its Happy Holidays lineup. These special collections, all unique portals on their respective streaming service, boasts dozens of holiday titles, including fan-favorites introducing viewers to Buddy the Elf to Ralphie Parker, and Christmas classics like It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. Other streamable options include Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

So while you’re waiting for the man in the red suit to climb down your chimney, grab a mug of hot chocolate, get cozy under a blanket, and keep scrolling to see how to stream these holiday classics and more.

Elf



Will Ferrell’s festive classic is a must-watch during the Christmas season, and while it’s easy to catch on TV thanks to the magical gift of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas, finding Buddy on a streaming service can be a little more difficult.

Thankfully, you don’t have to travel to the North Pole to watch, because the beloved holiday film, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, is available to stream with a Max and Hulu subscription. The movie can also be found for rent on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu.

It’s a Wonderful Life



This holiday classic has been a favorite since it first premiered in 1946, and honestly, the holiday season would be a lot less cheerful without George Bailey and the lives he’s changed and impacted.

If you’re anxiously waiting to watch, wait no further. The film is included with a Prime Video subscription. It is also available to stream with a Hulu (with ads) + Live TV subscription. You can rent or purchase the classic on Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play.

Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch is a mean one, and it seems he may have stolen more than just Christmas. While the 2000 Jim Carey-starring film is typically available for streaming, during the 2023 holiday season, anyone wanting to watch Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas will either have to rent or buy a digital version of the film on Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, or Apple TV. It will, however, be streaming on Peacock between Dec. 20 and Dec. 31.

Home Alone



Don’t awaken to a house empty of this holiday classic and don’t find yourself wishing for the return of it to your TV. Catch Kevin McCallister defending his home from con men in Home Alone, available for streaming on Disney+, alongside Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and 2021’s Home Sweet Home Alone, the sixth film in the franchise.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation



While you’re trying to keep it together and make it the perfect holiday season, kick back and relax with the even more crazy and hectic Griswold family in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

You can stream the holiday classic on Max and Hulu. It is also available to rent on Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu.

The Muppet Christmas Carol



Don’t be a Scrooge and miss out on a visit from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, or the musings of the beloved Muppets. Catch Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie, and Bear streaming on Disney+, along with A Muppets Christmas Letters to Santa, Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, and several other holiday-themed fare.

The Holiday

Add some good feelings to this holiday season with a rom-com about Christmastime, home swapping, and unexpected romance. The Holiday is available to rent on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu.

A Christmas Story

If there’s a single holiday movie that must be watched during the Yuletide season, it’s 1983’s A Christmas Story. While TBS and TNT feature an annual 24-hour marathon of Ralphie and his dream of getting a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas, you have the option of streaming it at any time with Max. The streaming service is also home to A Christmas Story Christmas and A Christmas Story 2.

The Santa Clause



Don’t miss Kris Kringle this year. The Santa Clause, the modern Christmas movie that made up TV holiday marathons for years before Elf, is still a must-watch during the Yuletide season. Santa’s helpers have been working extra hard to make sure that it’s easy to watch this year, too.

The Santa Clause is a Disney+ exclusive. Those with a Disney+ subscription also have the opportunity to enjoy other titles in the franchise, like Santa Clause 2, Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and the recently-released The Santa Clauses Disney+ original series.

Miracle on 34th Street



If you need a reminder that Santa is real, look no further than Miracle on 34th Street. This holiday classic, which first premiered in 1947 and was remade in 1994, follows the story of a man claiming to be Santa and a lawyer and a little girl’s determination to prove his statements true.

If you need that extra boost of Christmas magic, you can catch this classic on Hulu, Disney+, AMC+, and Prime Video.

Love Actually



For the romantics out there, it’s impossible to survive the holiday season without seeing the magic of Christmas at work, which is where Love Actually comes in. Offering the quintessential love story sprinkled with a dusting of holiday cheer, this 2003 movie has finally found its way to streaming platforms.

You can stream this classic holiday love story on Netflix and AMC+. It is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Apple TV.

A Charlie Brown Christmas



No holiday is complete without Charlie Brown, and that includes Christmas. If you’re looking to find the real meaning of Christmas and shake the Yuletide blues, look no further than Apple TV+.

The Nightmare Before Christmas



Is it a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie? Maybe it’s a mix of both, but either way, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a holiday classic that many watch every year. If you’re looking to add a bit of Halloween to your holiday season, look no further than Disney+

Gremlins

Catch Gizmo on your screen this season in Gremlins. A little holiday chaos thanks to Mogwai is available for your enjoyment on Max. The streamer also carries Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman



No holiday season would be complete without Rudolph and Frosty. These two stop-motion animated TV classics, which originally aired in the ’60s, have been an integral part of the holiday season for generations.

So whether you’re looking for a dash of nostalgia or just want to introduce a new generation to these classics, streaming services have you covered. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman are available for purchase on PVOD (paid video-on-demand) platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and others. You can grab a digital copy of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for $7.99.

Scrooged

Re-evaluate your attitude this holiday season with Billy Murray at your side. Scrooged, the 1988 modern take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, is available for streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video.

Christmas with the Kranks

The holidays can be hectic. With decorating, gift buying, and trying to schedule in different parties, it can at times make you want to call it quits. Feel a little better about your crazy holiday season by watching Christmas with the Kranks on Prime Video. You can rent he movie on Apple TV and Vudu.

Serendipity

Need some Yuletide romance? Serendipity is probably at the top of your holiday movies to watch list. Sprinkling an ample dose of Christmas magic, this love story is all set and ready for streaming on Max. You can rent the film on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Bad Santa

Add a little naughty and nice humor to your holiday season with Bad Santa. It’s easy to stream on Paramount+. It is available to rent on Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

White Christmas



White Christmas is one of the holiday classics originals. If you’re desperately searching TV schedules trying to find an air date, streaming service Netflix has a Yuletide miracle for you – the 1954 movie available for streaming at the click of a button.