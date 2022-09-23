Shia LaBeouf Doesn't Mince Words Pushing Back on Olivia Wilde's Claim She Fired Him From 'Don't Worry Darling'

Shia LaBeouf is pushing back on Olivia Wilde's claims that she fired him from Don't Worry Darling, saying instead that he quit the film in August 2020 over a "lack of rehearsal time." The Honey Boy actor contacted Variety Friday after the outlet published its story featuring Wilde's claims, sharing emails he allegedly sent her about what he said was his decision to step away after being cast as the lead role of Jack in Don't Worry Darling, which eventually went to Harry Styles.

"You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse," he said in part in the emails. "Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects [sic] you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be."

LaBeouf also provided text messages he allegedly exchanged with Wilde back in August 2020, as well as a response from Wilde after he informed her of his exit from the film. "Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn't fun. Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty," Wilde allegedly responded. "I'm honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I'm gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That's a gift I'll take with me."

Wilde had previously told Variety that LaBeouf was let go from the film because of his "immersive" acting style. "I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," the Booksmart director said. "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

Shortly after exiting Don't Worry Darling, LaBeouf was accused of sexual misconduct by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA Twigs. His attorneys have denied the accusations against the Holes star, and a trial on Twigs' lawsuit against LaBeouf is slated to begin in April.