Florence Pugh Continues to Distance Herself From 'Don't Worry Darling' as Movie's Release Nears

Florence Pugh is reportedly limiting her involvement in the press for Don't Worry Darling. According to The Wrap, this may be an indication that the actress has had a falling out with director Olivia Wilde, though no indication has been made clear yet.

The outlet reached out to three executives connected to the film and other sources, with all declining to confirm future press appearances and planning for Pugh. The only confirmed appearance for Pugh is at the Venice Film Festival for the movie's premiere. She is also deep in filming for Dune: Part Two, flying in from Denis Villeneuve's Budapest set to attend the premiere. Her time at the premiere is limited, and she will return to the shoot immediately after.

"I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us," Wilde says in the video. https://t.co/xHPLNgM2SW pic.twitter.com/YkmHswibUS — Variety (@Variety) August 26, 2022

"She'll be doing greetings for us from the set of 'Dune' because she's not doing press," one source told The Wrap. The availability for the press tour isn't a surprise according to the outlet, but they note the odd promotional plan for the film's lead star could also support speculation surrounding Pugh and director Wilde.

According to Page Six, allegations arose around the film and Pugh's unhappiness with Wilde and Styles allegedly hooking up on set. The reported affair had been happening ongoing for a month and has been cited as the main contributor to Wilde's divorce from SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, according to Page Six.

"I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," an insider alleged to Page Six. "Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable."

From here, we dip a toe into the world of social media conspiracy and detective world. A world where likes, comments and reposts all carry different meanings related to personal matters far larger than one social media post.

A fair observation is Pugh's activity as it relates to the film. Outside of sharing the teaser trailer for the film back in September 2021, Pugh has only posted once about the film, didn't take part in a Variety profile of Wilde related to the film, and did take part in a Harper's Bazaar cover story where she expressed her disdain for certain coverage of her performances.

"It's not why we do it. It's not why I'm in this industry," Pugh told the outlet. "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that. That's just not what I'm going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that."

If there is an issue with Pugh and Wilde, official confirmation isn't likely to come out at any point in the near future. Still, it would seem that while Pugh stands by the work on the screen, she's not out to deal with press questions revolving around Styles, Wilde and everything under the sun that isn't the performance on screen.