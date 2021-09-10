Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson Team up for New Apple TV+ Action Adventure

One of Marvel‘s dynamic duos is reuniting for a new action-adventure romance for Apple TV+. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johanson will continue their many years and projects as costars for Ghosted, a new movie directed by Rocketman‘s Dexter Fletcher. While the plot of the sure-to-be expensive movie is being kept under lock and key, The Hollywood Reporter described Ghosted as “a high-concept romantic action-adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone.”

Ghosted will be penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers behind Deadpool and Zombieland, so this film promises to be a tense yet quippy romp. Starting with 2004’s The Perfect Score, Evans and Johansson have worked together on eight different movies, including the 2007 romcom The Nanny Diaries and several entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johansson opened up on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham in June about her working relationship and genuine friendship that she has built over the years. “I’ve been very close with Chris for such a long time. With the first time we worked together, we did a movie called The Perfect Score when I was 17. Chris I think was 18 or 19. And we were in Vancouver for, you know, whatever many months,” Johansson explained. “And it felt like the closest thing I ever had to like a college experience because, you know, we were a group of us there, uh, just kind of staying in the same hotel and working and going out and, you know, it was, it was a lot of fun.”

“I then had the opportunity to work with Chris again on The Nanny Diaries,” the Black Widow star continued. “And, I, you know, I think just Chris and I, we just laugh so much together. We… find a lot of humor in things that are ironic. And I, you know, we, we just, we just have a great friendship.”

“And I think similarly to Steve and Nat, we spend a lot of time talking about relationships,” Johansson explained, pointing out how their relationship mirrors their superhero alter egos. “We spend a lot of time talking about our families, other people’s relationships, like all of it, you know, we could talk for hours, and about all kinds of stuff. And, I think in a way the sort of like big sister relationship that Nat has sometimes with Steve, I think we, even though Chris is a couple of years older than me, but I think we sort of have that same dynamic, you know, and it, yeah, it just, now I’m realizing as we’re talking about it, that all my friendships are mirrored in the Avengers universe, which is so funny. But, yeah, I mean, I think that’s how we are as actors, right? You bring it to the work, you know, and, you know, in this case, we were so lucky because we all love each other so much and we’re like this weird dysfunctional family.”