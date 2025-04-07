You’d be hard pressed to find a streaming service with more movies than Tubi—especially not one that is completely free.
Here are the top five movies on Tubi today.
5. The Fifth Element
Synopsis: “In this imaginative sci-fi epic, a 23rd-century cabbie (Bruce Willis) finds himself involved with a fetching alien who may hold the key to saving the world.”
4. XXX
Synopsis: “Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) is a notorious underground thrill-seeker who, until now, has been deemed untouchable by the law. But when crack NSA Agent Gibbsons convinces Cage to infiltrate a ruthless Russian crime ring, this new breed of secret agent (codename: XXX) takes down the enemies of justice with a vengeance in this high-octane, turbo-charged thrill-ride from the acclaimed director of The Fast and the Furious.”
3. U.S. Marshals
Synopsis: “US Marshal Samuel Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones) and his team of Marshals are assigned to track down Sheridan (Wesley Snipes), who has been accused of a double-murder.
2. Casino
Synopsis: “Sam Rothstein (Robert De Niro) fights his old friend Nicky (Joe Pesci) and his wife Ginger (Sharon Stone) for control of his Las Vegas empire.”
1. Ex Door Neighbor
Synopsis: “An engaged couple’s perfect life unravels when one of their exes moves in next door, threatening their happiness with a hidden agenda.”