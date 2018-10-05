Major Marvel Movie Reportedly Delayed to 2022

✖

A major Marvel movie that was set to open this fall is reportedly being delayed until 2022. ComicBook.com reports that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is at risk of being moved once again, due to a rise in Covid-19 Delta variant cases around the nation. Sony Pictures, the film's producing studio, had already moved the movie from October 2020 until October 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the sequel to 2018's Venom, and sees Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock, an investigative reporter who becomes the unwitting host for an alien symbiote named Venom. Most widely known for his battles with Spider-Man, Venom is less a villain and more of an anti-hero. He doesn't necessarily mean to cause harm — or upend Eddie's life — but he also isn't trying very hard to not do those things either. The new film will find Venom going head-to-head against one of the most vicious symbiotes to ever exist: Carnage, which has attached itself to serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson.

You are what you eat. Feast on the new trailer for #Venom: Let There Be #Carnage, exclusively in movie theaters this fall. pic.twitter.com/aU1ks69S09 — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) August 2, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis, a beloved actor and filmmaker known for portraying Gollum in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy and as Caesar the ape in the Planet of the Apes reboot series. This marks his second time working with Harrelson, who also co-starred with Serkis in War for the Planet of the Apes. The Venom sequel was scripted by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), from a story she wrote with Hardy.

In addition to Hardy and Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage also stars Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, also reprising her role from the first movie, along with Reid Scott, who plays her fiance. Naomie Harris stars as well, portraying Frances Barrison, Kasady's love interest who becomes a host for Shriek, another alien symbiote. Other actors in the new film include Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, Sean Delaney, and Larry Olubamiwo.

Back in May, Serkis spoke with IGN about the new film, and offered some insight into Eddie and Venom's current status and co-inhabitors of the same body. "They are now what is, in effect, the Odd Couple stage of their relationship," Serkis said. "They've been together for... a year and a half, say, since the last story. And they're figuring out how to be with each other. And it's like living with this maniac toddler. Eddie is really struggling. He can't concentrate. He's trying to get on with work. And he, of course, only thinks about himself anyway, on the whole."