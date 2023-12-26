Charlie Hunnam Rejected Offer to Play Major Superhero

Charlie Hunnam could have played the Green Arrow. The actor can currently be seen in Netflix's Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire and the upcoming Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, and is also working on three other projects. One of those projects was very nearly the highly-anticipated DC film Superman: Legacy, which will re-launch the DC Universe, in a way. Hunnam revealed to ComicBook that he was once given the opportunity to play the hooded vigilante Green Arrow.

"I never talked to Zack about it," Hunnam shared. "Honestly, I don't remember who. It was some people in suits, brought the idea to me and thought it would be incredibly exciting for me to play Green Arrow and I did not share their enthusiasm. I don't know who Green Arrow is, so I don't want to defend anyone. I looked at one picture, and I was like, 'I'm not sure green's my color, and I'm pretty sure spandex isn't my material.' Beyond that, I was like, one image, 'Thanks, not interested.'"

While it would certainly be interesting to see Charlie Hunnam as the playboy-turned-hero, it sounds like it will probably never happen. It is good to know that he will likely never play a superhero, at least not one that wears spandex, so fans won't have to hope and pray for a possibility. But you never know what could happen in the future. Whether Hunnam's feelings about playing Green Arrow would be different had he read the comics or at least had some general knowledge about him is unknown, it is fun to think about. Unfortunately, imagination might be the closest that fans will be getting to Hunnam as the Green Arrow or a different superhero.

In June, Stephen Amell gave his thoughts on a new Green Arrow after playing the hooded vigilante for eight seasons on The CW's Arrow and even returned for The Flash's final season. The actor shared his excitement at the prospect of a new Green Arrow joining the ranks and knew that it would happen eventually that there would be yet another actor portraying the beloved hero. As of now, the next Green Arrow has yet to be cast. They are going to be filling in some pretty big shoes, following Amell and Justin Hartley, who played Oliver Queen on Smallville. Whoever does play the next Green Arrow, it will surely be an interesting addition and yet another reason to look forward to Superman: Legacy. Just don't expect Charlie Hunnam to show up.