Channing Tatum Has Interesting Movie Remake in the Works

Channing Tatum has been cast as the star in a unique project from MGM. The actor will play the lead in an English-language remake of the German film System Crasher which came out in 2019. After the critical acclaim of the original, Tatum’s version is expected to be a major hit.

System Crasher is a drama about the foster care system centering around a little girl untangling her own repressed memories with the aid of an anger management coach. The movie made a splash in the European film world in 2019 and MGM hopes it will do the same in the U.S. According to a report by Deadline, Tatum will be a producer on the film in addition to playing the tough-but-attentive anger management coach that helps the heroin get her life on track. Along the way they also discover shared loves of nature and boxing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The German version was written and directed by Nora Fingscheidt, and it won several German Film Awards including Best Picture. It was also a commercial success all over Europe. The remake will be set in the U.S. and will make some changes to focus specifically on the foster system here.

Tatum’s Free Association production company will produce the remake, which will reportedly be titled System Crasher after its source material. Free Association will work with MGM and The Picture Company, while United Artists Releasing helped to facilitate the deal. Tatum’s producing partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets are onboard as well, along with Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona for The Picture Company.

The remake will be written by Garret Levitz who just produced Tatum’s latest release, Dog. Fingscheidt has signed on as an executive producer along with Peter Hartwig, Jonas Weydemann and Jakob Weydemann, all of whom worked on the original.

Tatum has a busy schedule ahead of him. He just starred in The Lost City which hit theaters last month. He co-stars with Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, among others in that star-studded adventure comedy. Other projects on his to-do list are further out with no formal release dates attached, but there are a lot of them.

Tatum will star in Pussy Island, a movie directed and co-written by Zoë Kravitz in the early stages of development. He will also star in the long-awaited Magic Mike’s Last Dance, followed by a musical comedy called Wingmen directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. None of these projects have release dates yet, nor does System Crasher, but The Lost City is now in theaters.