Britney Spears' Cult Classic Movie 'Crossroads' Set to Hit Theaters This Fall

Britney Spears' underrated 2002 movie Crossroads is coming back to the big screen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the teen dramedy is set to rerelease in theaters worldwide on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. The rerelease is in conjunction with Spears' upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, which releases Oct. 24. The film was based on a concept created by the singer and written by Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes. Tamra Davis directed the film, which also starred Anson Mount, Zoe Saldaña, Taryn Manning, Kim Cattrall, and Dan Aykroyd.

"I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible cast brings to the screen," Davis shared in a statement. "Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters." The film, which marked Spears' feature debut, centered on three teenage girls who take a cross-country road trip and rediscover themselves and their friendship.

(Photo: Paramount/Getty Images)

The screenings of Crossroads will also include a bonus sing-along of two Britney Spears songs from the film that weren't initially on the big screen. In addition, RCA Records will be releasing Crossroads: The Special Edition." The soundtrack will include remixes of three of Spears' early hits: "Overprotected," "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," and "I Love Rock 'N Roll." The rerelease of Crossroads is "a gift to Britney's fans and a reminder of her enormous impact on pop culture worldwide," said Jennifer Bergstrom, senior VP and publisher of Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, which is publishing Spears' memoir.

Crossroads released in theaters in February 2002 and also included the acting debut of Spears' little sister, Jamie Lynn. While the film was considered a box office success since it grossed $61.1 million worldwide on a $10-$12 million budget, it mostly received negative reviews. However, it is still considered a cult hit and still adored by many of Spears' fans. Now those who watched it when it came out can watch it again on the big screen, as well as those who may have missed it the first time around, with even more to look forward to.

It was announced over the summer that Britney Spears would be releasing her highly-anticipated memoir in the fall. The book will reveal "for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history." The singer has been quite open in recent months following the end of her long conservatorship. Now, fans will be able to not only celebrate the memoir and Spears but take a trip down memory road with the book and the rerelease of Crossroads. The Woman in Me releases on Oct. 24, while Crossroads is coming back to theaters on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25 in about 875 theaters worldwide.