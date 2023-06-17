Jamie Lynn Spears Got Her First Acting Role Because of Britney

Despite their relationship now, Jamie Lynn Spears got her very first acting role because of big sister Britney in the early 2000s. In an old interview that Britney Spears did for her then-upcoming movie Crossroads, which came out in 2002, the popstar admitted that she suggested her sister for a scene at the beginning of the movie. Coincidentally, that same year, she made her Nickelodeon debut on the popular sketch comedy series All That, and the rest was history.

"She has her little cameo at the very beginning, where us three are supposed to be opening up the box," Spears explained. "The three girls, when we're very young, and they wanted a little girl who looked like me, and I thought, what better person than my little sister? So she's like the little celebrity at school now, she thinks she's Ms. Thang there."

The scene in question opens the movie with the younger versions of Britney Spears' Lucy, Zoe Saldaña's Kit, and Taryn Manning's Mimi burying a time capsule, as older Lucy narrated, explaining to the audience that the three of them put their dreams in a box and buried it. They made a pact to dig it up the night of their high school graduation. Although Jamie Lynn didn't have very many lines, who knows what would have happened with her career had her big sister not been there to give her her very first acting role.

It's no secret that the Spears sisters are not as close as they used to be, as their relationship has turned into a full-on feud in recent years. Earlier this year, Jamie Lynn got candid on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, opening up about growing up in her sister's shadow, admitting she struggles "with self-esteem all the time." Britney lashed out at her and called her out on Instagram, something she's done on numerous occasions, especially when it came to something her little sister said in her book.

Whether or not Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears will ever make up is unknown, considering there's a lot of bad blood between them. However, it's clear that there was a lot of love between the two of them at one point, and it's sad that it may never be like that again. Though it's hard to know exactly what went on behind closed doors when it comes to the Spears family and the conservatorship, so it may even be for the better, depending on what really happened.