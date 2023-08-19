Britney Spears Ex in Legal Trouble Over Alleged Stalking

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, is once again facing legal trouble after being arrested on alleged stalking charges. According to The Blast, Alexander was arrested after allegedly stalking a woman at a gym and then following her to her home after being told he wasn't invited. In hindsight, this decision looks even worse given Spears' current situation with Asghari.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Alexander reportedly texted and called a woman he had met at the gym, allegedly following her around the building and facility parking lot. Once he showed up at her house, the alleged victim contacted the police.

Britney Spears' Ex, Jason Alexander, Sentenced to 128 Days in Jailhttps://t.co/kzPcativJS — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 13, 2022

The reported incident happened in Franklin, Tennessee back in June, with the alleged stalking happening at a Life Time Fitness. The alleged victim says she repeatedly told Alexander to leave her alone, but he sent text messages and made calls to her home several times.

Her scariest encounter came when Alexander reportedly approached her and her child at the gym's pool. That and repeated drives by her house led to the police getting involved. Alexander was arrested on Wednesday and placed on a $50,000 bond. It's the latest run-in with the law, with Alexander still dealing with a 3-year restraining order for trying to crash Spears' June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.

Alexander would serve 128 days in jail due to the wedding crashing and was then released. He wasn't free too long when he was arrested months after his release for alleged jewelry theft in 2016. Alexander spoke to The Daily Mail about the incident at Spears' wedding and claimed he was there to make sure the pop star was OK.

"I couldn't let her get married with the conversations we've had over the last two years," Alexander told the outlet. "I wasn't there to cause harm. I was just there to Speak to Britney and make sure she was okay, and that this is what she wanted.

"It's all for show. A Hollywood script," Alexander added. "I don't think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real." Alexander was married to Spears for 55 total hours in 2004. He's also reportedly married currently, officially tying the knot with Rebecca Bell back on March 27.