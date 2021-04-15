'Borat 2: Supplemental Reportings' to Release New Footage on Amazon Prime Video

✖

A new version of the Borat sequel, titled Borat 2: Supplemental Reportings, is being released on Amazon Prime Video and will contain new footage. The new version of the widely hilarious film was announced on Thursday and is fully titled, Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. The new project is not necessarily the same as the award-winning Borat sequel, but rather, is a collection of sequences that did not make the final cut, as well as some behind-the-scenes footage.

Among the new footage are extended scenes with Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) and a pair of blue-collar conspiracy theorists and new scenes from a visit that he and his daughter Tutar (Maria Bakalova) made to a make-up salon. There is also new scenes from Bakalova's faux-reporter persona, featuring an interview with a couple who replied, "She was doing that before COVID ever came out," when asked if "social distancing the reason Melania never stands close to Donald." At this time, Borat 2: Supplemental Reporting does not have an announced release date.

The great nation of Kazakhstan see Snydercut and present the US and A with longest name for special: Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Coming soon, chenqui! pic.twitter.com/zxhTU5Waui — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) April 15, 2021

Fully titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the Borat sequel is often shortened to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. It debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23 and very quickly became one of the most talked-about movies of 2020. The majority of the chatter revolved around former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who had been working as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, and was captured in the film appearing to undo his pants while laying on a bed in the presence of Bakalova, who he believed to be underage.

Giuliani subsequently denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he was merely "tucking in my shirt" after taking off the recording equipment. He added that "if Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar." Cohen did not issue any presumptions about the scene himself but did say during a Good Morning America interview that it should be left up to the viewers to decide what they think was happening.

"I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then Heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Cohen said. "I just urge everyone to watch the movie -- it is what it is, he did what he did -- and make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us."