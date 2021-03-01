Golden Globes 2021: 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' and 'Nomadland' Win Top Movie Awards

✖

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Nomadland were the top movie winners at the end of the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, giving both films a boost during the 2021 awards season. The Borat sequel took home the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, moments before star Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical and 14 years after Baron Cohen won for acting in the first Borat movie. At the end of the ceremony, Nomadland won Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Unlike many other awards shows, the Golden Globes splits its top movie honors by genre. The other nominees for Best Motion Picture Drama were The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. The other Best Musical or Comedy nominees were Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs, and The Prom. The Best Picture Drama award was once a good predictor for the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, but this has not been the case in several years. Last year, 1917 won, and Parasite was not even nominated because it was only eligible for the Best Foreign Film award.

Rosamund Pike won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Netflix's I Care a Lot, although the film was not nominated for either top prize. Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, which was surprisingly not nominated for Best Picture Drama. Andra Day won Best Lead Actress in a Drama for The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Aaron Sorkin won Best Screenplay for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous award for his lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Jodie Foster won Best Supporting Actress for The Mauritanian. Chloe Zhao won Best Director for Nomadland, making her the first woman to take home that award since Yentl's Barbra Streisand in 1983.

Pixar's Soul won two awards, for Best Animated Feature Film and for Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste's Original Score. "Lo si (Seen)," a song written by Niccolo Agliari, Laura Pausini, and Diane Warren for The Life Ahead, won Best Original Song.

There were several controversies with the movie categories this year, with Minari being considered a Best Foreign Language Film, despite being produced in the U.S. The movie is about a Korean family moving from California to Arkansas and was directed by Lee Isaac Chung. It earned widespread critical acclaim, but since it is mostly in Korean, the Hollywood Foreign Press disqualified it from the Best Picture Drama category. Minari did win Best Foreign Language Film.